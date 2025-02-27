MENTAL HEALTH: The need for counselors in schools

COMMENT | Saddam Ngambirwoha | In a heart-wrenching incident that has left the whole country in mourning, a Senior Three student in one of the secondary schools in Wakiso is reported to have tragically taken his own life. The young boy, whose identity we withhold out of respect for the family’s privacy, was reportedly found hanging in his dormitory after what now appears to be a culmination of frustration and unmet emotional needs. This incident, while deeply personal, reflects a broader and alarming trend of mental health struggles among Ugandan teens.

This tragedy is not an isolated case. Across Uganda, secondary school students are increasingly falling victim to the silent crisis of mental health challenges, with suicide rates among teens on the rise. The story of this young boy, and others like him, underscores the urgent need for a collective response to address the mental health needs of young people in schools.

The Teenage Years: A Pressure Cooker of Emotions

Adolescence is a tumultuous period marked by rapid physical, emotional, and psychological changes. Teens often grapple with identity formation, peer pressure, academic stress, and the desire for independence. For many, these challenges are compounded by unresolved mental health issues, such as depression, anxiety, or trauma. In this case, the student’s frustration over unmet financial demands may have been a tipping point, but it is likely that deeper, unresolved emotional struggles played a significant role.

Research shows that suicide is rarely caused by a single factor. Instead, it is often the result of a combination of pre-existing vulnerabilities and triggering events. For instance, a sudden change in environment, such as being transferred to a new school, can exacerbate feelings of isolation and hopelessness. In another recent case, a young girl set herself on fire after her parents moved her to a new school, separating her from her boyfriend. While the immediate trigger was the separation, underlying issues such as emotional dependency and a lack of coping mechanisms likely contributed to the tragedy.

The Role of Schools: Mentorship and Open Dialogue

One of the most effective ways to address mental health challenges in schools is through structured mentorship programs. A lot of Secondary Schools in Uganda have the potential to lead the way in this regard. Regular mentorship sessions can provide students with a safe space to express their feelings, seek guidance, and build resilience. Mentors, who could be teachers, older students, or external professionals, can offer valuable support by helping students navigate academic pressures, relationship issues, and personal challenges.

In addition to mentorship, fostering open dialogue between parents and students is crucial. Parents play a pivotal role in their children’s emotional well-being. By creating an environment where children feel comfortable discussing their struggles, parents can help prevent feelings of isolation and despair. Simple acts, such as explaining the reasons behind major decisions (like changing schools) and involving children in the decision-making process, can go a long way in maintaining trust and emotional connection.

A Collective Responsibility: Schools and Parents

Addressing the mental health crisis among Ugandan teens requires a multi-faceted approach. Schools must prioritize mental health by implementing mentorship programs, hiring trained counselors, and creating safe spaces for students to express their feelings. Awareness campaigns, peer support programs, and regular mental health check-ups can help destigmatize mental health issues and encourage students to seek help when needed.

Parents, on the other hand, must actively engage with their children, providing emotional support and understanding. Open communication, empathy, and a willingness to listen can make a significant difference in a young person’s life.

The Need for Counselors in Schools

One of the most pressing needs in our education system is the establishment of stationary counselors in schools. These professionals should have private offices where students can seek confidential support without fear of judgment or exposure. Stationary counselors are essential because they provide consistent, accessible, and specialized care to students.

The government also has a critical role to play. Policies mandating the presence of counselors in schools, increased funding for mental health programs, and collaboration with mental health professionals are essential steps toward building a healthier, more resilient generation. The government must take the lead in recruiting and deploying registered counselors to government schools. These counselors should be accredited by the Uganda Counselling Association (UCA) to ensure they meet professional standards and are equipped to handle the complex mental health needs of students. By making counseling services a permanent fixture in schools, we can create a supportive environment that prioritizes the emotional well-being of young people.

Together, we can make a difference.

NGAMBIRWOHA SADDAM is a COUNSELLING PSYCHOLOGIST AND A MEMBER OF UGANDA COUNSELLING ASSOCIATION