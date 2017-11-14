Medical Union sues striking Doctors

Kampala, Uganda | GODFREY SSALI | The Uganda Medical Workers Union has sued all striking Doctors and medical practitioners for engaging in an illegal strike.

The union has also sued the Secretary General of the Uganda Medical Association Dr. Ekwaro Obuku and Workers MP Dr. Sam Lyomoki demanding for damages resulting from announcing an industrial action without following the prescribed legal procedures.

According to the plaint filed in Kampala High court, the Uganda Medical Workers Union, the National Organisation of Trade unions and the Uganda Nurses and Midwives claim are the only organisations mandated to hold negotiations on behalf of health workers and government and therefore court should issue permanent orders barring any other persons from purporting to represent health workers.

The union also accuses Dr.Ebuku of having no mandate to call for the health Workers strike since he is not working in any public/government facility to purport to represent the socio -economic interests of public health workers.

For that matter the Union wants all the on-going negotiations between government , the Uganda Medical Association and Dr. Ebuku be declared as null and void and instead order government to hold such negotiations with the mandated bodies.

The Uganda Medical Association last week on Monday announced a sit down strike of all public medical practitioners until such a time government shall meet their demands that include better salaries and improved standards of service .