Media urged to amplify voices against Gender-Based Violence

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The media has been urged to increase its reporting on Gender-Based Violence (GBV), which is often underreported and neglected in favor of more sensational or political stories.

The call was made by Yusuf Muziransa, Senior Communication Officer at the Equal Opportunity Commission, during a meeting engagement at Kitgum District Council Hall on Thursday.

Muziransa emphasized that GBV is a rampant and pervasive issue in Uganda, yet it often goes unreported or underreported by the media. He argued that this lack of coverage perpetuates the silence and stigma surrounding GBV, allowing it to continue unchecked.

“Most media outlets tend to focus on politics and other non-essential issues while neglecting to report on GBV,” Mayanja said. “This is unacceptable, as GBV is a critical issue that affects countless individuals and communities across Uganda.”

Muziransa urged the media to take a more proactive role in reporting on GBV, highlighting the importance of amplifying the voices of survivors and holding perpetrators accountable.

“The media has a critical role to play in ending GBV,” Mayanja said. “By reporting on GBV, the media can help raise awareness, reduce stigma, and promote justice for survivors.”

He said that by increasing reporting on GBV, the media can play a critical role in promoting a culture of zero tolerance for GBV and supporting efforts to prevent and respond to GBV.

Ben Okae, the Aswa East Regional Police Commander, echoed Muziransa’s sentiments, calling on the media to shift from reactive to proactive reporting on GBV.

“We need the media to be proactive in reporting on GBV, rather than just reacting to incidents after they occur,” Okao said. “By being proactive, the media can help prevent GBV, support survivors, and hold perpetrators accountable.

During the meeting, Sarah Aloyo, a GBV survivor, said that she has been with her husband for over 20 years, and they have four children together. However, her husband has surprisingly turned against her, chasing her away without reason and bringing another woman into their home.

“I call on the authorities to act swiftly to rescue me from this situation,” Aloyo pleaded.

Okao responded, saying that the police would take up the matter and conduct a thorough investigation.

The meeting engagement was attended by local media practitioners, district officials, and representatives of Gender Based Violence in Kitgum district.

Participants discussed ways to improve reporting on GBV, including building partnerships between media outlets and GBV service providers.

URN