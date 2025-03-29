Measles outbreak kills 2 children in refugee settlement in western Uganda

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | At least two children have died of measles, and 68 others have been diagnosed with the viral disease in a refugee settlement in Uganda’s mid-western district of Kiryandongo.

In a situation update issued on Saturday, the Ministry of Health reported that the cases were detected in the Kiryandongo Refugee Settlement, which hosts thousands of refugees, primarily from South Sudan.

The ministry attributed the outbreak to low immunization rates, unrestricted movement in and out of the settlement, and high levels of malnutrition among children under five.

Driving factors for the outbreak include missed opportunities for vaccination, with low vaccine coverage within the health and catchment facilities, the report said. In response, surveillance teams have intensified active case searches and community-based monitoring, leading to the identification of additional cases.

Last year, Uganda experienced a measles outbreak in 56 districts, according to the health authorities.

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease that spreads through coughing and sneezing and can lead to severe complications. Symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes.

According to the World Health Organization, the symptoms of measles appear about seven to 14 days after a person is infected. ■