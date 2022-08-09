Mbarara University students protest over delayed allowances

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Government-sponsored students at Mbarara University of Science and Technology (MUST) on Tuesday protested over the delayed release of their allowances. The allowances include a living-out allowance of 870,000 Shillings and a faculty allowance of 100,000 Shillings.

Scovia Nakyazi, a student of Medical laboratory science and also the Finance Minister Guild council says they were supposed to receive their allowances in the first week of the semester but it’s been six weeks now and they haven’t heard from the university management.

She says that some of the students have been chased out of hostels and power disconnected due to failure to pay.

According to Nakyazi, the guild council has registered 205 students who have been locked out of their hostel rooms by landlords.

Ismael Bisaso, says that they were told that they will receive their allowances at the beginning of the semester.

He adds that they have reduced the number of meals which affects their learning.

Prof Nickson Kamukama, the Acting Vice Chancellor of Mbarara University of Science and Technology says they are aware of the delays in releasing the allowances.

He called for calm and patience noting that the same challenge cost them academically because they delayed opening the campus for the second semester in June.

Ronald Kanusu, the Deputy Mbarara City Commissioner says his communication with officials at the ministry has promised to release the students’ allowances in two days.

*****

URN