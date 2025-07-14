Mbarara Diocese laity raise sh256 million for free specialized medical camp

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Christians of Mbarara Archdiocese in Kampala have raised sh256 million to support the upcoming Free Specialized Medical Camp. This is part of the 500 million that is required for this year’s community outreach program, which will be held on August 30th.

Under their association, Archdiocese of Mbarara Development Association (AMDA), the diocese organises the annual event to support the disadvantaged back home, mostly the sick, as a way of spreading the gospel and the love of God.

Speaking after the Caravan Run on Sunday, AMDA Chairman Chris Gumisiriza, said the funds are in both cash and in-kind contributions. “From the Caravan Run alone, we have so far collected about 20 million shillings. But more people are coming on board; some are giving cash, others are offering support in kind, like medical personnel and logistics,” he said.

Gumisiriza emphasized that the funds collected from participants purchasing kits and through individual donations are part of the sh500 million budget needed to successfully host the medical caravan, one of the health initiatives AMDA has undertaken in recent years.

According to the chairman, the upcoming medical camp, which will be held at Ntare School, will feature over 13 specialized medical services, most of which are rarely available in upcountry communities. He noted that they have secured the participation of medical specialists from Mulago National Referral Hospital and other Kampala-based institutions, who will offer their expertise free of charge to residents of southwestern Uganda. “This is not just about physical activity or community bonding; it is a mission to heal,” Gumisiriza emphasised.

He noted that the Caravan Run is a symbolic event combining fitness and fundraising and acts as a buildup for the main event.

Dr. Rosemary Byanyima, executive director of Mulago Hospital, advocated for lifestyle changes that can prevent chronic illnesses. “Even desk workers like myself must plan to integrate exercise into daily routines,” she said. “Events like these allow us to promote preventive health and also raise funds for a very noble cause.”

She stressed the importance of both spiritual and physical wellness, noting that regular exercise reduces the risk of hypertension, diabetes, and poor mental health. “It’s not just about running; it’s about community care and health equity,” she added.

One of the participants, Phiona Akankwasa, described the run as energizing and empowering. “I ran, I walked, and I feel lighter, not just physically, but emotionally,” she said. “We are inviting the whole Catholic community and beyond to be part of this. The medical camp is going to be massive. Even if you can’t run, you can walk. Just show up and support the cause.”.

With just over a month to go, organisers are calling for more partners, donors, and professionals to join the effort, from doctors and lawyers to corporate sponsors and community volunteers. Gumisiriza extended an open invitation: “Anyone who believes in giving back should come on board. We’re not only raising funds, we’re rebuilding hope.”

The AMDA medical caravan is part of a larger development agenda by the Archdiocese of Mbarara, which also includes support for organic farming, youth skilling, and community empowerment initiatives.

