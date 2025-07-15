Mbale City Deputy Mayor wins FDC primaries for Woman MP seat

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kakai Khariate, the Mbale City Deputy Mayor, will hold the ticket for the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) for the Mbale City woman Member of Parliament seat

On Sunday, Khariate garnered 48 votes, defeating her main challenger, Victoria Nambuya, who secured 37 votes.

In other elections held simultaneously at Mbale City Chambers, Margaret Wokuri Madanda was elected unopposed to hold the party flag for Member of Parliament for the Industrial City Division, while Gushumu Sizomu Wambade was elected unopposed and will hold the party flag for the Northern City Division MP seat.

However, tensions arose during the elections when party leaders attempted to declare Cassim Namugali, the current mayor of Mbale City, unopposed, despite another candidate, Silagi Mugoya, being in the race.

Sezi Mafabi was elected unopposed as the mayor of the Northern City Division.

The election for the Industrial Division mayoral seat was postponed to Thursday due to chaos. Attempts were made to declare Kalidi Mass unopposed despite other candidates, including Ibra Wasika, participating in the race.

Baduru Nabende, the FDC Industrial City Division Secretary for Finance, described the elections as free and fair. Victoria Nambuya, the defeated candidate, pledged to work with Khariate to develop the party.

