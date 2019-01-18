May calls EU leaders on ‘next steps’ for Brexit

Brussels, Belgium | AFP | British Prime Minister Theresa May spoke to EU leaders Jean-Claude Juncker and Donald Tusk by telephone on Friday to discuss where to go next on Brexit.

May had previously been in touch with Brussels only by text message since Tuesday, when the British parliament rejected the divorce deal she signed in November.

“Discussed with PM @theresa_may the next steps on the UK side. #Brexit,” tweeted Tusk, who represents EU leaders as president of the European Council.

May also spoke separately with the head of the EU executive, European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, at her request.

“It was an exchange of information on both sides. The two agreed to stay in touch,” a spokeswoman for Juncker said.

British politicians are wrangling over how to get out of the Brexit impasse, which could see Britain crash out of the union without a deal on March 29.

EU leaders have so far ruled out renegotiating the agreement, but have signalled they could postpone the withdrawal if May comes up with a plan