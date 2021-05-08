MAY 13: Senior 2s to return to school earlier

📌 UGANDA 🇺🇬 BACK TO SCHOOL SCHEDULE

▶ S2 – May 13

▶ P1, P2 & P3 – June 7

📌 3-year plan to harmonize school calendar

✳ Terms 12 weeks

✳ Holidays 15-17 days

✳ No exams this year

✳ 2021 starts August 9

✳ 2022 starts May 16

✳ 2023 starts April 10

✳ 2024 starts February

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT & URN | The Ministry of Education and Sports has revised the reporting date for the S2 class from May 31, to next week May 13.

“Considering the urgent need for recovery of lost learning time and the negative impact of the long absence from school on young adolescents, the Ministry of Education and Sports, in consultation with stakeholders, has brought forward the reporting date for S2 by about two weeks,” said Permanent Secretary Ministry of Education and Sports Alex Kakooza in a statement released on Friday.

He said that following the completion of UCE and UACE exams by S4 and S6 learners respectively, more space has been created in schools to accommodate an extra class while observing the COVID-19 SOPs.

“Instead of May 31, the S2 learners will now report back to school on May 13 and break off on July 24. This reporting date does not apply to S2 learners in the schools currently being used by UNEB as examination marking centers. The S2 learners in these schools will report on June 8.” he concluded.

The students most affected by the closure of schools a year ago, were the Senior One students, who were still in orientation when government announced nationwide lockdown because of COVID-19 in March 2020.

The nightmare ended for them last month, when they reported back to school as the Ministry of Education and Sports continued its phased re-opening of the sector. They will study for 14 weeks, ending July 3.

The Primary 1, 2 and 3 pupils will be the last to rejoin on June 7, after the semi-candidates of P6 get their holidays. The pupils of P4 and P5 will also have completed, so the schools will be occupied by only Primary 1, 2 and 3s from June 7.

Kakooza also earlier this year confirmed the academic year ends July.

“Please note that academic year 2020 for primary schools, secondary schools and post primary education institutions will end in July 2021. Thereafter, a comprehensive school calendar for 2021 academic year, as well as a strategy for recovery of lost time, will be issued. Progression to the next class will be based on attendance and continuous assessment of class work and assignments.”

“The dates indicated on this calendar may only be varied after obtaining written permission, on an individual basis,” PS Kakooza said.

Semi-candidates were first back to school

First to report back when school resumed, were Primary 6, Senior 3 and 5 on March 1, 2021. They will study for 14 weeks and break off on May 21, 2021.

Primary 4 and 5 will study for eight weeks and break off on June 4, to allow lower primary classes to report back and use the school facilities.

Primary 1, 2 and 3 who report back on June 7, 2021 and study for eight weeks, which will end on July 24th.

Senior 1 will report back on April 12 and study for 14 weeks, ending July 3.

Senior 2s report back May 13, after S3 and S5 classes break off and will study for 12 weeks, ending July 24.