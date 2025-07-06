Matsikos in impressive win at NCBA Parent and Child tournament

Kampala, Uganda | PHILLIP CORRY | Former Uganda Golf Union President Moses Matsiko and his son Banza have won the NCBA Parent and Child Golf Tournament at Kitante with an eye-popping 63.

The Matsikos registered an impressive bogey-free round with 9 birdies and 9 pars to claim their category in the tournament held on Saturday.

Denis Kabarira and his son Sean Nsereko finished runners-up with 74, with Norbert Kagoro and Paulsen Kagoro finishing third with 79.

The tournament gives the opportunity for the development of junior golf and, at the same time, spreads the game and development at the Uganda Golf Club and the country as a whole.

The tournament had various age categories, right from boys and girls 8 and under to boys and girls up to 18 years.

The NCBA Bank junior series has grown and developed around the country. Valerie Karemera with Daniel Kalimuzo won the girls 15-18 category with 74 while Alexis Akol and Emmanuel Wamimbi were runners-up with 76.

Other co-sponsors of the event were PGM Golf, Stawisha Golf, ICEA Lion, Uganda Golf Club and Aquafina.