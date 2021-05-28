Mathias Mpuuga appointed Leader of Opposition in Parliament

📌 NUP names parliament leaders

▶ Leader of Opposition (LoP) – Mathias Mpuuga

▶ Opposition chief whip – John Nambeshe

▶ Chairperson PAC – Medard Segona

▶ Chairperson COSASE – Joel Ssenyonyi

▶ Chairperson Gov’t Assurances – Betty Nambooze

▶ Commissioner of Parliament – Francis Zaake

✳ Dep. chief whip – Manjeri Kyebakutika

✳ Basalirwa Asuman – Vice chair. PAC

✳ Vice chair. COSASE – Lucy Akello

✳ Vice chair Govt Assurances – Joseph Ssewungu

✳ Chair, Local Govt Accounts – Ojara Martin

✳ Vice chair, Local Govt Accounts committee – Luttamaguzi Ssemakula

✳ Pan African parliament – Patrick Nsamba

✳ Commonwealth Parliament – David Kalwanga

✳ Inter Parliamentary Union – Flavia Kalule

✳ Parliamentary Pension fund – Aisha Kabanda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mathias Mpuuga has been appointed the Leader of Opposition in the 11th Parliament. He replaces Betty Aol Ochan of the Forum for Democratic Change-FDC party. As the largest opposition party with 57 MPs in the 11th Parliament, NUP is obliged to appoint the LOP.

Mpuuga’s appointment was announced on Friday by David Lewis Rubongoya, the Secretary-General of NUP. Mpuuga is the Nyendo-Mukungwe division MP and NUP Deputy President for the central region.

The Leader of the Opposition is supposed to keep the government in check and also appoint the Shadow Cabinet. Speaker of parliament is Jacob Oulanyah, with Anita Among as deputy.

John Baptist Nambeshe, the Deputy President for Eastern Uganda and Manjiya County MP was appointed the Opposition Chief Whip.

The Deputy chief whip is Kyebakutika Manjeri, the Jinja District Woman MP while Busiro East MP Medard Ssegona is the Chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee and will be deputized by Asuman Basalirwa, the Bugiri Municipality MP.

Joel Ssenyonyi, the Nakawa West MP is the Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee of Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) and will be deputized by Lucy Akello, the Amuru District Woman MP.

The Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake has been appointed Commissioner of Parliament.

Earlier, The Democratic Party (DP) appointed Tochi County Member of Parliament Peter Okot as its whip in the 11th parliament.

Okot who will be serving his second term as MP replaces the Kalungu West Member of Parliament Joseph Sewungu who last year crossed to the National Unity Platform (NUP).

The main role of the whip is to ensure party discipline, including ensuring that MPs attend voting sessions when it comes to key decisions but also vote according to their party’s official position.

Okot will be deputized by the Mityana South MP Lumu Richard.

*****

URN