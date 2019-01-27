MATEKE: We will work with Tshisekedi to defeat ADF rebels

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda government will work with the newly elected government in the Democratic Republic of Congo-DRC to get rid of rebels in the region. The newly elected DRC President, Felix Tshisekedi took oath of office on Thursday 24th, 2019 at the Presidential Palace in Kinshasha in what many consider a historic day for the DRC that has been at war for nearly 60 years.

Tshisekedi took over office from Joseph Kabila, the son of the late former DRC President, Laurent Kabila who was assassinated in 2001. Kabila had overthrown the late, Mobutu Sese Seko, the longest serving DRC president.

Philemon Mateke, the Uganda Regional Affairs Cooperation State Minister has welcomed the developments in DRC. Mateke said their hope now is that DRC can cooperate with Uganda to get rid of rebels that have been operating inside its territorial boundaries.

Mateke made the Statement at the backdrop of an Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) peer to peer meeting on peace and security in the region at Sheraton hotel in Kampala.

DRC is a vast country with a lot of mineral resources especially abundant deposits of copper, gold, cobalt, uranium, Colton and oil among others. However, the country has been at the center of various wars, which have led to death of hundreds of people.

The Allied Democratic Forces-ADF, a rebel outfit seeking to oust the Ugandan government has bases inside DRC. In the past the rebels used DRC as a spring board to launch attacks in various parts of Uganda and run back to their bases.

ADF has since been declared a terrorists group. Its leader Jamil Mukulu is currently facing charges in the International Crimes Division of High Court in Kampala.