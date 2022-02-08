Masindi DHO arrested over alleged abuse of office

Masindi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Masindi have arrested Patrick Baguma, the Masindi Acting District Health Officer for alleged abuse of office.

Baguma was arrested from Kihande cell in central division, Masindi municipality by detectives from Masindi central police station.

Rose Kirabira Kobusinge, the Masindi Resident district Commissioner-RDC has confirmed the arrest and detention of Baguma saying he is being investigated on several complaints put against him.

According to Kirabira, he is being accused of among other things, failure to account for public resources, unauthorized use of government resources, making false statements, insubordination, disregard or breach of laws, regulations and procedures causing loss of funds to the government, failure to supervise staff, refusal to comply with lawful instructions and above all failure to comply with performance management requirements.

Kirabira says the DHO failed to account for millions of shillings allocated to the district to implement the COVID-19 control measures.

A source at the Masindi district health department who spoke to URN on condition of anonymity explains that the DHO failed to facilitate health officials during the COVID-19 pandemic yet money was allocated to his office.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson also confirmed Baguma’s arrest but declined to divulge more details since his office had not yet been fully furnished with the information.

“It is true we have him in custody over various complaints lodged against him but currently, I don’t have more details,” said Hakiza.

According to Hakiza, after his arrest, the DHO was immediately whisked to Masindi central police station where he is currently being detained pending investigations.

*****

URN