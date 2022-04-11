Masaka Diocese opens special rehabilitation centre for depression victims

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Masaka Diocese has opened a special counselling and psychosocial support facility for emotionally and spiritually stressed people in the area.

Established at the Daughters of Mary Convent in Bwanda, Kalungu district, the center will provide psychosocial rehabilitation and support services to people that are traumatized by different challenges of life, which in some cases can result in suicide and other social evils.

The 16th General Assembly of the leadership of the Daughters of Mary religious congregation that sat in 2015 mooted the idea to establish the center after realising that many people were suffering from depression without any help.

Bishop Severous Jjumba, the ordinary of Masaka Diocese while leading mass during the commissioning of the facility, observed that it will greatly help in restoring hope among many people who are faced with misery.

He indicated that many people do not know how to deal with social troubles that include sickness, loss of employment, addiction, misuse of drugs, domestic violence and family breakups.

Bishop Jjumba explains that named “Centre for Human and Social Development, the center will admit all depressed people regardless of their religion and at no cost. He says that the center will also serve as a research facility for the diocese.

Reverend Sister Noeline Namusoke, the Head of the Daughters of Mary Religious Congregation (Mother General), says the facility is already offering the service to the community. According to her, in addition to the priests and nuns, the facility will have medical doctors who provide health services when the need arises.

She indicates that the center is in response to the call of the Holly sea of Rome, which demanded dioceses put up social rehabilitation facilities for people who are struggling with life challenges.

*****

URN