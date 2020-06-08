Masaka activists warn of increased wetland encroachment under lockdown

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There is uncontrolled encroachment on wetlands in Greater Masaka region because of the ongoing lockdown, a survey by Action for Sustainable Development Initiative-ASDI has revealed.

Antonio Kalyango, the Executive Director ASDI, says encroachers have taken advantage in the laxity of enforcing environmental protection laws in the lockdown. He says the encroachment is common in Masaka, Lwengo, Rakai, Kyotera and Kalungu districts mainly around lake shores.

Kalyango says the country continues to suffer diverse threats for disasters yet the government has failed to take steps to safeguard or to reclaim wetlands that have been encroached upon. According to Kalyango, the region is set to suffer diverse effects of climate change which may plague every sector of the economy unless serious interventions are made.

He appealed to government to prioritise environmental protection in its planning, programming and budgeting. In a meeting held at ASDI offices in Masaka last week, different environment stakeholders discussed ways of dealing with the existing challenges and effects of climate change mostly in vulnerable communities in the region.

Several forests and wetlands have been cleared for farming in Kyesiiga sub-county in Masaka district. Shaban Ssebbowa, the Malembo landing site chairperson says over 20 acres of the natural forest were cut last year by a local businessman to start a pineapple growing project.

He says the businessman was protected by local politicians in the name of creating jobs. Wilson Kutamba, another environmentalist attributes the increasing wetland encroachment to poor facilitation of district environment departments which affects their operations.

Ssebbowa appeals to residents to desist from encroaching wetlands for economic activities saying they are vital for human survival and should be protected by all means.

Godfrey Muteeba, the Lwengo District Environment Officer notes Mbiriizi and Kyazanga wetlands were cleared for farming. He attributes the encroachment to lack of adequate facilitation for their monitoring activities and political interference.

