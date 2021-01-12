Masaba cultural institution, Mushikori’s clan disagree on burial site

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The leadership of Inzu Ya Masaba and relatives of the late Umukuka Bob Mushikori have failed to reach a mutual understanding over his burial site.

Mathias Nabuteri, the Deputy prime minister of Inzu Ya Masaba, the Bamasaba cultural institution, says they want to bury Mushikori at Mutoto cultural sites.

He says this will serve as a tourist attraction since Mushikori will be the first Bamasaba cultural leader to be buried there.

However, Stephen Masaba, a member of Mushikori’s Suwu clan in Bududa district, says they are opposed to the proposal because Mutoto cultural site is at the center of a dispute with some neighbours.

He says that they want to take to the deceased’s body to his ancestral home in Bududa such that his children can remember him.

Living stone Tsawu, the clan head and deceased’s uncle, says they are not ready to let their son be buried outside.

He says as clan members, they have already expressed their objection to the proposals by the cultural institution.

Dr. Dominic Woburoko, the Inzu Ya Masaba Health Minister has called for calm from both sides and wait for the deceased’s children to arrive from abroad before a final decision is made.

Mushikori succumbed to hypertension on Monday last week at his residence in senior quarters in Mbale.

