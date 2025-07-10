Mark & Friends Charity Foundation rallies community to collect supplies for pupils in Kanungu

Kanungu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | On July 5, 2025, what began as a simple call to action; “Everybody Deserves to Be Smart”, turned into a remarkable display of generosity and shared purpose. Through the Mark & Friends Charity Drive, dozens of community members came together to donate school uniforms, clean clothes, and sanitary products in support of pupils at Nyakabungo Equatorial Primary School in Kanungu District.

The event marked the collection phase of the initiative, mobilizing volunteers, friends, and everyday citizens to address the overlooked but critical needs that often hinder children, especially girls, from fully participating in school.

The goal is simple: remove the silent obstacles that rob students of dignity, confidence, and the chance to learn.

“Sometimes, it’s not about a lack of school fees, it is the absence of a uniform or sanitary pads that keeps a child at home,” said Mark Rwatangabo, Team Leader of the charity drive. “Yesterday, we saw firsthand what happens when people decide to care with whatever they have. It was proof that change begins with showing up.”

Donations collected included funds for full school uniforms, clean wearable clothes, and sanitary pads. The items are being sorted and prepared for delivery to the school in the coming days, where the team will also conduct interactive hygiene and menstrual health workshops, creating safe spaces for learning, conversation, and confidence-building.

To create a sense of celebration around giving, the day featured a FIFA gaming tournament, a Corporate Quiz Challenge, rounds of KENGAN (Advanced Matatu), and a raffle draw. These social activities turned the charity experience into something joyful, collaborative, and community- focused.

The initiative was brought to life with the support of local partners including Cornerstone Asset Managers, Tambula, Games Nation, and Mediage, who played key roles in creating a memorable and impactful experience.

But beyond the numbers and logistics, this drive proved something more powerful: you don’t need a big budget to make a big difference.

“This isn’t just about donations,” Mark added. “It’s about reminding people that you can gather your friends, use your voice, and do something meaningful. You don’t need to wait for a title or a grant, you just need to care enough to act.”

As the team prepares for the delivery journey to Kanungu, they plan to document and share the impact, not for praise, but to inspire others to start their own small acts of change.