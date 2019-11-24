Mariam Nampeera Mbowa appointed Tullow Uganda boss  

Sunday , November 24 2019
The Independent November 24, 2019 Business, In The Magazine Leave a comment

Museveni meets chairman and founder of Tullow Oil Aidan Heavey and then Tullow Uganda boss Mugerwa last year. Mugerwa has been moved to London, Mbowa takes over in Kampala as Tullow struggles to steady the ship.

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mariam Nampeera Mbowa, Tullow’s Associate General Counsel in Uganda, has been promoted and appointed Country Manager for Tullow Uganda and will assume duties on New Year’s Day.

Jimmy Mugerwa, currently MD Tullow Uganda has been promoted to become Tullow Group’s Corporate Head of Infrastructure and Organisation and will also assume duties on the same day.

Mbowa will report to Mark MacFarlane, Executive Vice President East Africa and Non Operated. As General Counsel, Mbowa has been responsible for all Tullow Uganda’s business, regulatory, compliance and legal advice in Uganda on a range of issues arising from the Group’s operations and Joint Venture activities, according to a statement from Tullow.

Meanwhile Mugerwa will be based in London and in his newly created role, he will be responsible for all aspects of Tullow’s infrastructure, External Affairs and people management across the Group.

