Margaret Wokuri loses Mbale city FDC party primaries

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Margaret Wokuri, the People’s Government Minister for Education has lost a bid to contest for the Mbale Industrial Division parliamentary seat on Forum for Democratic Change ticket.

Wokuri was defeated by Nabende Isaac Walera who will now hold the party’s flag in the race. Nabende got 152 votes from the four polling stations within the division against Wokuri’s who got 54 votes, according to results announced by Mbale City FDC elections officer Ambrose Shilimi.

Shilimi said that after the election exercise is complete, the party will now embark on reconciling the party members who lost all elective positions such that they don’t leave to contest as independents.

While addressing the press shortly after the victory, Nabende appealed to all the party members who have lost in the party primaries to support their colleagues so that they can build a strong party.

Margaret Wokuri said she will now rally behind her colleague who won the elections to boost their party’s ability to defeat other parties in the forthcoming elections. Wokuri also condemned candidates who persist to contest as independent after losing party primaries.

Willy Mbabazi, one of the voters described the election as free and fair and appealed to those who have lost to work with the victors to strengthen the party in the district.

********

URN