Mao enters Speakership race to “Balance the Boat”

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Norbert Mao, the President General of the Democratic Party (DP) and Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, has officially entered the race for Speaker of the 12th Parliament.

The Laroo-Pece MP-elect framed his candidacy as a strategic necessity rather than personal ambition, arguing that his leadership is required to stabilize a “tilted” nation.

The core of Mao’s platform rests on what he calls “Balancing the Boat.” He contends that Uganda is currently facing a dangerous geographical and political lopsidedness across the three arms of government.

“The Judiciary and the Executive are now anchored in Western Uganda. The Legislature has been in the East; it moved to the North briefly, but we lost the late Jacob Oulanyah,” Mao stated. “My candidacy is about balancing the boat—nothing less.”

Mao emphasized that for Uganda to avoid a “shipwreck” during the critical five-year transition period ahead, the distribution of power must reflect national unity rather than regional concentration.

Acknowledging the “formidable forces” and deep pockets of his rivals, Mao drew a biblical parallel to David.

“We don’t fight because we are strong; we fight because we have a cause,” he said, dismissing concerns regarding his campaign budget.

Mao also revealed he has formally petitioned President Museveni, invoking Article 7(e) of the DP-NRM Cooperation Agreement. He argues that the Speakership should be designated as an “additional area of cooperation,” mirroring his cabinet appointment and previous EALA election arrangements.

On a personal note, Mao cited his late friend, former Speaker Jacob Oulanyah, as a primary inspiration. He expressed a moral duty to “jump into the arena” during this national turning point rather than remain a spectator.

Positioning himself as a bridge-builder, Mao pointed to his long record of political pluralism, dating back to his tenure as Makerere University Guild President, as proof that he can mediate between the NRM government and the opposition.

Mao delivered a sharp critique of current political trends, specifically targeting candidates who rely on social media endorsements and “money-driven” tactics.

He likened the Speakership to the office of an Archbishop or the Pope, arguing that the position’s dignity is demeaned by aggressive campaigning.

“Under Rule 5, the Speaker is not elected through conventional campaigns. The candidates do not even speak; only the proposer speaks,” Mao noted, urging his rivals to desist from demeaning the stature of the office.

Mao confirmed he has notified the NRM National Chairman of his intentions and will send a formal manifesto to every member of the 12th Parliament this week. His message to MPs is blunt: “Ask whether my election will be an improvement for Parliament. If not, do not support me.”

As the contest for the leadership of the 12th Parliament intensifies, Mao’s “Balance the Boat” mantra is poised to become the defining theme of the race.

URN