Manufacturers yet to decide fate of 2020 international trade fair

Kampala, Uganda | Julius Businge | Top executives at Uganda Manufacturers Association are yet to decide on the fate of this year’s Uganda International Trade Fair as the government of Uganda continues to discourage social gatherings that might fuel the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

In a telephone interview with The Independent on Sept.02, the association’s Executive Director, Daniel Birungi said they are consulting internally and a formal communication shall be shared with the public i the course of next week.

“We are also talking to the participants because as you would imagine it is a multi-stakeholder event…but I can’t say we have come to a conclusion yet,” Birungi said.

“At the moment, there is not much I can comment about it,” he added.

The annual event usually happens at the beginning of October (of every year). It brings together manufacturers from different countries to showcase their products and connect with new customers.

Exhibitors (manufacturers) also use the event to cement their relationship with their clients, and forge partnerships to grow their lines of business.