Mane, Salah and Diaz strike to hand Liverpool comeback victory over Norwich

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Brilliant goals by Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz overturned a deficit and gave Liverpool a 3-1 Premier League win over Norwich City.

Milot Rashica’s heavily deflected strike three minutes into the second half saw the Canaries edge ahead in Saturday’s clash at Anfield.

But the Reds responded with a rapid double, Mane’s creative volley to equalise being followed by Salah’s cool 150th goal for the club – assisted by Alisson Becker’s quick-thinking pass.

And Diaz slotted in his first for Liverpool to seal a comeback that keeps Jürgen Klopp’s side in the chase of league leaders Manchester City and extended their winning run to eight games in all competitions.