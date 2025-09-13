Manchester derby, new faces as Premier League returns to action

LONDON, UK | Xinhua | A Manchester derby between two sides in need of victory headlines the Premier League’s return this weekend, which also features a new Nottingham Forest coach, fresh signings after the transfer window, and the possible debut of Alexander Isak for Liverpool.

Manchester City host United on the back of consecutive defeats before the international break, raising familiar concerns from last season. Pep Guardiola faces an extensive injury list that includes Omar Marmoush, Mateo Kovacic, Rayan Cherki, and potentially Josko Gvardiol and Phil Foden.

Manchester United edged Burnley 3-2 before the break thanks to Bruno Fernandes’ stoppage-time penalty, but the performance suggested Ruben Amorim still has work to do. With Matheus Cunha unavailable and unwanted players Antony and Alejandro Garnacho moved on, Amorim is under pressure to show improvement.

Elsewhere, former Tottenham coach Ange Postecoglou will lead Nottingham Forest for the first time in their trip to Arsenal, following the dismissal of Nuno Espirito Santo after his fallout with owner Evangelos Marinakis.

Liverpool’s visit to Burnley could see Isak make his debut after completing a record transfer. While Liverpool has shown occasional defensive frailties, his arrival adds further firepower to Arne Slot’s attacking options.

Newcastle begin life without Isak at home to Wolverhampton, who have lost all three games so far. New forwards Yoane Wissa and Nick Woltemade are set for debuts as the Magpies prepare for next week’s Champions League clash against Barcelona.

On the south coast, Bournemouth face Brighton in a derby between two attack-minded sides. Everton, buoyed by consecutive wins, host Aston Villa in their second game at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, while Villa continue to struggle after a turbulent summer.

Crystal Palace’s biggest success in the transfer window was retaining England defender Marc Guehi, who will line up against Sunderland. Fulham’s new arrivals Samuel Chukwueze and Kevin provide Marco Silva with more options out wide against Leeds United.

West Ham striker Niclas Fullkrug is a doubt for the home game against Tottenham, with Callum Wilson expected to step in as Graham Potter’s men look to build on their 3-0 win at Forest.

Finally, Brentford take on Chelsea in a southwest London derby. New Brentford coach Keith Andrews faces challenges after a summer of departures, while Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca may hand Alejandro Garnacho his debut following his move from Manchester United. ■