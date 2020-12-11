Manchester derby: Can Solskjaer overcome Guardiola again?

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The top clash coming out of the English top flight this weekend sees Manchester United and Manchester City meet at Old Trafford for the latest edition of their fierce derby rivalry.

The Red Devils have enjoyed coming up against the Citizens in recent times, completing a league ‘double’ over their cross-city rivals last season: a 2-1 win at the Etihad in December 2019, featuring goals from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, followed by a 2-0 triumph at Old Trafford in March 2020 in which Martial was again on the score sheet as well as Scottish midfielder Scott McTominay.

United will again be looking to Portuguese playmaker Bruno Fernandes to continue his great form.

“He’s had a fantastic impact, and you just see how it breeds confidence and it gives other players confidence around him,” said manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of the United number 18. “We know, at any moment, he can create a chance for anyone, so it’s for the rest of them to make movements, runs in behind, clever movements, because he’ll find you.”

Elsewhere in the Premier League this round, Carlo Ancelotti will come up against a former employer when his Everton team host Chelsea at Goodison Park. The Blues have found solutions to the defensive problems that plagued them early in the campaign – most notably Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

“He [Mendy] has settled off the pitch and is performing on the pitch, you can’t ask any more than that, and he is doing it with a smile on his face and with a really great attitude. So I’m really pleased, it’s a good start for him in a Chelsea shirt. Long may that continue,” said Blues manager Frank Lampard.

Other key matches include a London derby between Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur, champions Liverpool visiting Fulham and a West Midlands derby between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa.

Premier League fixtures

Friday 11 December

23:00: Leeds United v West Ham United

Saturday 12 December

15:30: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Aston Villa

18:00: Newcastle United v West Bromwich Albion

20:30: Manchester United v Manchester City

23:00: Everton v Chelsea

Sunday 13 December

15:00: Southampton v Sheffield United

17:15: Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur

19:30: Fulham v Liverpool

22:15: Arsenal v Burnley

22:15: Leicester City v Brighton