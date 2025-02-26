Wednesday , February 26 2025
Man sets himself on fire outside Parliament

The Independent February 26, 2025

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A man set himself on fire outside the main gate of Parliament this morning. The victim has been identified as Benjamin Agaba. Reports indicate that Agaba poured petrol on himself before igniting it.

A video, which has since gone viral on social media, shows police officers attempting to extinguish the flames and quickly rushing Agaba to the hospital. It is alleged that Agaba’s self-immolation was a protest against the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party’s failure to compensate him for property lost in an attack by supporters of the National Unity Platform (NUP).

Both the police and parliament have yet to comment on the incident.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

