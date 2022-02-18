Man sentenced to four months imprisonment for disrupting Mutebile’s burial

Kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A resident of Kekubo village in Kabale municipality has been sentenced to four-month imprisonment for disrupting the burial service of the fallen Bank of Uganda Governor, Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile.

Mutebile, 72, was buried on January 30, at his ancestral home in Muruhita-Rwakatojo village in Northern division, Kabale municipality. However, chaos ensued when a man later identified as Gerald Ayijuka, emerged from the congregation and attempted to snatch a microphone from the presidential envoy Dr Ruhakana Rugunda.

Ayijuka, the Chairman of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Ghetto Youth in Kabale district beat tight security to the podium before he was arrested. He was held behind the tent, interrogated and later taken in a police patrol vehicle to Kabale Central Police Station.

On Thursday evening, Ayijuka was paraded before Kabale Grade Magistrate and charged with being a public nuisance. Although he pleaded guilty to the offence and asked for a pardon, the presiding magistrate sentenced him to four-month imprisonment for not wasting the court’s time.

He was handcuffed and taken to Ndorwa government prison to start the sentence. Elly Maate, police spokesperson for the Kigezi region says that Ayijuka’s act created a security threat. He explained that upon police interrogation, Ayijuka was proved to be under the influence of narcotic drugs.

URN