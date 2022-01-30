Man arrested for disrupting Governor Mutebile’s burial service

Kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A yet-to-be-identified man was arrested for disrupting the burial service of the fallen Bank of Uganda Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile. The function was being held at Kigezi High School playground in Northern division, Kabale municipality.

The function attracted hundreds of mourners including Prime Minister Robinah Nabanja and Donald Kaberuka, Rwanda’s Special Envoy to Mobilise International Economic Support for Continental Fight Against COVID-19 who represented Rwandan president Paul Kagame.

However, chaos ensued during the course of the service at around 03:00pm when a yet to be identified man apparently in his late 30s emerged from the congregation when Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda, the Presidential Special Envoy was giving a speech.

The man who was donning a white shirt and trousers beat security and attempted to grab a microphone from Rugunda. But security officers intervened and arrested him immediately.

He was first put behind the tent and interrogated and was later whisked away in a police patrol vehicle to Kabale central police station where he is being detained. With the mourners gripped by tension, Dr Rugunda called for calm and proceeded with the speech.

