Man found dead in Jinja City guest house

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kiira region police are investigating the circumstances under, which Stanley Ssebulime, died in Friend’s Guest house in Mafubira ward in Jinja City Northern division. Police retrieved the deceased’s body from the guest house and took it to Jinja Regional Referral Hospital mortuary for postmortem on Monday.

Details from the deceased’s national identity card, show that he is a resident of Budhumbuli cell in Jinja City Northern division. An employee at the Guesthouse told URN on condition of anonymity that they forcefully opened the deceased’s guesthouse around midday when their calls went unanswered.

He says that they contacted their local leaders who liaised with homicide detectives to retrieve the body from the guest room. James Mubi, the Kiira Region Police Spokesperson, says that detectives inspected the scene and interrogated guest house employees to further their inquiries.

He, however, says that the detectives didnt find any suspicious activity connected to Ssebulime’s death. Mubi says that samples from Ssebulime’s body shall be dispatched to the government’s analytical laboratory for further assessment to establish the exact cause of death.