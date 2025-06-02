Man arrested in Bugiri over possession of army stores

Bugiri, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Busoga East have confirmed the arrest of 35-year-old Ronald Mukama over alleged possession of government stores, including military attire resembling that of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF). Mukama, a resident of Half London village in Muwayo Town Council, Bugiri District, was reportedly arrested following a tip-off from concerned residents, who saw him wearing a suspected military uniform.

“We conducted a search in his house and recovered a UPDF vest, a rusted cartridge, and other undisclosed UPDF accessories,” said Michael Kafayo, the Busoga East police spokesperson. The operation also yielded six SIM cards and several phone parts, raising suspicions of possible criminal activity.

Local residents, speaking on condition of anonymity, expressed unease over Mukama’s lifestyle, saying he “lives large,” yet his source of income remains unclear. Stella Nyakecho, a resident, said, “Half London is largely a ghetto, with most youth struggling to fend for their daily lives. Some work on people’s farms, while others choose the criminal path.”

“We labour to sanitize our ghetto from criminality, so when some youths noticed Mukama’s suspicious behavior, we resolved to alert the police immediately,” she added. Currently detained at Bugiri Central Police Station, Mukama has denied the allegations, claiming he purchased the military-like clothing from second-hand markets.

“I survive by hawking women’s cosmetics and clothing. I’m not involved in any criminal or subversive activity,” he insisted. However, police say investigations are ongoing.

“We are liaising with sister security organizations to conclusively expedite investigations,” said Kafayo, adding that Mukama will be charged with illegal possession of army stores, which are a preserve of the UPDF.

Kafayo also commended the community for their vigilance, saying: “Fighting criminality is everyone’s responsibility.”