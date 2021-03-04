Man apologizes to residents before committing suicide

Kalangala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kiwanuka Nicholas aged 33 hanged himself on Monday evening in his single room rental house at Nkose landing site in Mazinga sub county, Kalangala district.

Before hanging himself with a rope, the deceased left a written letter indicating his relatives phone numbers.

“I have gone back to my mother whom I don’t think remembers me,” he wrote in his final letter. “I have neither wife nor child in this world. Fellow residents, I’m sorry but I no longer deserve to suffer in this world.”

The deceased has been a fisherman at Nkose landing site who had allegedly stopped swallowing his ARVs late last year.

Yesterday, a source from Nkose told URN that after spending a day without seeing the deceased at their workplace, colleagues embarked on a search for him.

“On reaching his room, they found it closed and resorted to breaking the door behind which they found Nicholas hanging on a rope,” he adds.

Kakuuta Rodgers Akankwasa, the OC Nkose police post says the body of the deceased has been transported to Kabonera Masaka for burial.

