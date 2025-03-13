Malaria leading cause of deaths in Mbale district

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mbale District health authorities have revealed that malaria remains the leading cause of death in the district. This came up during an engagement meeting for cultural leaders in Bugisu ahead of the upcoming malaria vaccination rollout.

The meeting, organized by the Ministry of Health, was held at Wash and Wills Hotel in Mbale City on Wednesday. Speaking at the engagement, Agnes Masagwayi, the Mbale District Senior Health Educator, stated that between July and December 2024, 27% of deaths were caused by malaria. Other leading causes of death included hypertension at 18%, motorcycle accidents at 14%, and injuries (trauma) at 9%.

On morbidity, Masagwayi reported that between October and December 2024, malaria remained the most prevalent illness, with 19,618 cases recorded. It was followed by coughs and colds with 14,235 cases, urinary tract infections with 4,048 cases, and gastro-intestinal disorders with 3,250 cases.

According to Masagwayi, the statistics call for a concerted effort to fight malaria, which is why the Ministry of Health has engaged Bamasaba cultural leaders to mobilize the masses to embrace the malaria vaccination campaign for children under five years.

Dr. John Baptist Waniaye, the Commissioner for Emergency Medical Services at the Ministry of Health, emphasized the need to rally cultural leaders to encourage communities to embrace government programs like immunization, which are aimed at disease prevention. He noted that due to such programs, Uganda’s life expectancy had risen from below 49 years in the 1990s to 68 years today.

Stephen Masiga, the spokesperson for the Bamasaba Cultural Institution, admitted that some cults opposed to government programs like immunization exist among the Bamasaba. He assured that the cultural institution would mobilize the community to reject such beliefs and fully embrace the upcoming malaria immunization program.

