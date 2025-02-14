Makerere VC Prof Nawangwe rescinds suspension of Dr. Muhwezi

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Makerere University Vice-Chancellor, Professor Barnabas Nawangwe, has rescinded the interdiction of Dr. Deus Kamunyu Muhwezi, a senior lecturer. In a February 10, 2025 letter, Nawangwe had interdicted Muhwezi, citing the need to investigate possible irregularities in his recruitment.

Dr. Muhwezi, a senior lecturer and a member of the University Council, strongly condemned the interdiction, calling it “flimsy, malicious, and in bad spirit.” He maintained that his tenure at Makerere had been free of any professional misconduct.

The reversal, communicated in a February 12, 2025 letter, has sparked debate over the motivations behind the initial interdiction, with some viewing it as an attempt to sideline a vocal critic ahead of a contentious Council session.

In his statement, Nawangwe indicated that he had received a report on Makerere University’s recruitment practices and targets (2005-2010), during which Muhwezi was first appointed as an Assistant Lecturer in the Department of Geography under the Faculty of Arts.

The report had been forwarded to the investigation committee handling the matter of his alleged irregular recruitment. Following this, Nawangwe revoked the interdiction and reinstated Muhwezi as a lecturer in the Department of Tourism, School of Forestry and Environmental Sciences.

However, he emphasized that Muhwezi remains duty-bound to cooperate with the ongoing inquiry by the investigation committee. Muhwezi, who joined Makerere University in 2006 as an Assistant Lecturer, has been actively involved in both academic duties and university leadership.

He previously served as Chairperson of the Forum for Academic Staff of Public Universities in Uganda and has been an active member of MUASA and the Makerere University Convocation (MUC). This is not the first time Prof. Nawangwe has suspended Muhwezi. In 2019, Muhwezi was suspended while serving as MUASA Chairperson, accused of inciting staff and indiscipline. The suspension occurred amid disagreements between staff associations and the university administration.

URN