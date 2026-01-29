Makerere to cut undergraduate intake, expand graduate enrollment

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Makerere University has announced plans to gradually reduce its undergraduate student intake while increasing enrollment at the graduate level, as part of a long-term strategy to reposition the institution as a research-focused university.

The Vice Chancellor, Professor Barnabas Nawangwe, said the shift is aimed at strengthening the university’s research output and postgraduate training. He revealed that by 2030, Makerere targets to have graduate students constitute at least 30 percent of its total student population.

Professor Nawangwe explained that the transition will be gradual to ensure quality and sustainability.

The Deputy Vice Chancellor in charge of Academic Affairs, Professor Sarah Ssali, noted that Uganda currently has over 60 universities, including more than 13 public institutions. She said Makerere’s long history of graduate training, strong local and international collaborations, and established research infrastructure give it a unique advantage.According to Ssali, continuing to admit large numbers of undergraduate students would duplicate what other universities are already doing, yet Makerere is better positioned to focus on advanced research and postgraduate education. She added that the university can instead support sister institutions to strengthen undergraduate training across the country while it concentrates on graduate programs.

The announcement comes ahead of Makerere University’s 76th graduation ceremony, scheduled to take place from February 24th to 27th this year. According to the Academic Registrar, Professor Buyinza Mukadasi, a total of 8,432 students are expected to graduate during the ceremony.

These include 185 PhD graduates—72 females and 113 males—2,034 master’s graduates comprising 1,003 females and 1,031 males, 137 postgraduate diploma recipients, and 6,043 undergraduate students, of whom 2,862 are female and 3,191 male. Professor Buyinza noted that the number of graduates is significantly lower than last year’s 13,662.He attributed the reduction to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, explaining that students admitted in 2022 for diploma and special skills programmes are only now completing their studies following the suspension of direct Advanced Level entry admissions.

The Academic Registrar also announced that for the first time, Makerere University will issue academic transcripts to students on the same day they graduate, a move aimed at easing transition into employment and further studies.

