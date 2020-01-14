Makerere secures 15,000 graduation gowns

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Makerere University has secured 15,000 graduation gowns for the 70th graduation ceremony.

Addressing the students on the first of the four days of graduation held on Tuesday, the Vice-Chancellor of Makerere University Prof Barnabas Nawangwe said that the university was able to procure all the necessary gowns. He said all students have received their gowns.

Last week, students, parents and management of the university were thrown into panic after it emerged that the university had failed to secure all the graduation gowns needed for the 70th graduation ceremony.

Each student contributes 98,000 for the gown. As of Monday, reports from the Student’s Guild showed that the university had been able to procure only 7,000 gowns out of the needed 15,000 due to disagreements between the university and the supplier of the gowns-Team Uniforms Limited.

Prof Nawangwe promised that in future the university will ensure that the students have the gowns days before the graduation ceremony.

“Management regrets the unfortunate circumstance and for all the inconveniences caused and we wish to assure you that all necessary measures will be taken to ensure that this unfortunate situation does not occur again at Makerere,” Prof Nawangwe said.

University sources who preferred anonymity said that university relied on tailors from Wandegeya to secure the gowns.

Immaculate Kiconco, one of the graduates says that she is happy that she had finally put the gown mess behind her.

“I am happy that I graduated and received a gown. At some point, it looked impossible. But I am happy I got my gown yesterday and was able to graduate today, “Kiconco said.

A total of 13,509 students are scheduled to graduate until Friday 17, 2020. 50.5 percent of the students graduating are female.

Last week, the university received from China the first batch of graduation gowns. The university authorities confirmed the arrival of 7,000 gowns.

URN