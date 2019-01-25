Makerere cancels new guild poll regulations

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Makerere University management has cancelled the newly gazetted guild electoral guidelines.

On Wednesday, the students during their emergency Guild Representative Council session referred to the new regulations as “draconian.

The students had given a 48-hour ultimatum to the University management to have dropped the guidelines and also end the current impasse.

On Thursday afternoon, the University Acting Vice Chancellor Associate Prof. Eria Hisali, wrote to the Guild Speaker, Isaac Kwagala communicating the position of the members of university management.

“Management has received your concerns regarding the new regulations for Guild elections. Management wishes to inform you that implementation of the said regulations is hereby deferred. Guild elections may proceed in accordance with the Guild Constitution,” Prof. Nawangwe, represented by Prof. Hisali said in a letter.

In an interview with the Guild President Salim Were alias ‘Papa’ said the students were happy with management’s decision to cancel the new rules.

Were Salim, however, said the staff had despite endless meetings with the University management not come up with a common ground.

Meanwhile, sources that attended a series of meeting with the members of the University Management to resolve the staff impasse with management have said that the meetings have hit a snag.

“We have hit a snag. They have nothing to offer. We stormed out to give them time to resolve and call us,” a lecturer who attended the mid-day meeting said.

Dr Muhammad Kiggundu Musoke, the Acting Manager for Communications and International Relations says the university management has had several engagements with staff associations the whole day and are still resuming talks on Friday.

On Wednesday, students resolved to stand in solidarity with the university members of staff who sought their grievances to be addressed.

The staff announced they would not teach unless the suspensions of their leaders are lifted.

Makerere Vice Chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe has argued that the three were suspended individually for indiscipline.

