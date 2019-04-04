Make or break for Vipers as they visit KCCA

KCCA FC v Vipers SC – 4:00pm

Star Times Stadium, Lugogo

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | KCCA FC and Vipers SC face off in game day 25 of the Star Times Uganda Premier League at Startimes Stadium, Lugogo today.

“To many, it’s seen as the title decider while to the KCCA FC gaffer Mike Mutebi it is a game that could soften the quest for the 13th Championship for KCCA FC,” the KCCA FC website said of the match.

“We are playing against arguably one of the best sides in the country in Vipers and many have dubbed it as the title decider,” Mutebi said, adding taht “Well! To me, it is a tie that has a lot to play for. We are well prepared for the game and we know what is a stake. We win it and the road to win the Championship is softened. All the lads are fit with exception of Julius Poloto who suffered a knock in training.”

Both clubs played out one all stalemate in a nail-biting game played at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende. Fillbert Obenchan who cancelled out Dan Sserunkuuma’s first half strike is back from suspension after accumulating three yellow cards.

Mutebi’s side tops the log on 52 points while Vipers SC lie second on 48 points just four points from the log leaders.

Fresh from the trip to Jinja and picking three vital points away against Kirinya Jinja SSS FC, KCCA can not afford to drop points against immediate rivals Vipers as the league hits the final bend.

Vipers SC will hope their marksman Dan Serunkuuma comes alive like he has done in this fixture in the past.

In the last 18 games between both clubs, 12-time league Champions KCCA FC have won 5 drawn 4 and lost 9. The have also scored 23 goals and conceded 27 hence collecting 19 points in 18 games.

On the other hand, defending league Champions Vipers have won 9 drawn 4 and lost 5. The have also scored 27 goals and conceded 23 hence collecting 31 points in 18 games between both sides.

A win for KCCA FC means the log lead is stretched to seven points and would clearly mean they are out of site. On the other hand, a win for Vipers SC would narrow KCCA FC’s log lead to one point between them and the Venoms. A draw means the status quo is maintained.

STAR TIMES UGANDA PREMIER LEAGUE | 2018-2019