Mak gets UGX 2.9bn research grant

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Makerere University College of Humanities and Social Sciences -CHUSS has received a 2.98 billion shillings funding for research.

The financial boost from the US-based private foundation, Andrew W Mellon Foundation will facilitate research in the arts, humanities and social science disciplines.

The grant is to fund a project titled; “Historicizing the Humanities at Makerere University since 1922” will run from 2019 to 2022.

College Principal Dr Josephine Ahikire in her message to staff sent out this evening said the donation is timely, especially as Makerere University prepares to commemorate 100 years of existence in the next three years.

“There is need to re-examine the role of humanities and humanistic social sciences in advancing the vision and mission of the university and interrogate the theoretical and methodological approaches that have informed the scholarship of these disciplines thereof.”

Historicizing the Humanities at Makerere University is premised on the critical role that both the humanities and humanistic social sciences play in interpreting and comprehending societal commonalities and differences as well as fostering critical thought, social justice, equity and democratic practice.

In this regard, the research project will specifically examine the basis of the disciplines in the humanities and humanistic social sciences, and examine the evolution of these disciplines at Makerere University and what their existence has meant for Uganda.

It will also identify the core features that define humanities and humanistic social sciences at Makerere University and in the country as well as evaluate the contribution of humanities and humanistic social sciences at Makerere University to interdisciplinary research and global knowledge production since their introduction at Makerere University.

Dr. Ahikire also discloses that the project will enable academic interactions and rigorous engagement with the public, including local authorities, public intellectuals, professional bodies and alumni of humanities and humanistic social sciences to enact platforms and congregate the public to debate important issues in Uganda.

The anticipated activities under the project include; quarterly symposia at which humanities and humanistic social sciences scholars, practitioner’s policymakers and CHUSS alumni will engage in critical debates; public dialogues with professional bodies and public intellectuals; among others to interrogate issues of national and regional importance; and a national conference on the theme of the role and position of Humanities in Uganda and the region.

The funds will also facilitate the publication of an edited book on Humanities and Humanistic Social Sciences at Makerere since 1922.

URN has learnt that the foundation has in the last three years awarded 5.6 billion shillings to Makerere Institute of Social Research -MISR for research on decolonization, 2.98 billion shillings for the Early Career Scholars Research project and 2.98 billion shillings for Building Capacity for Research project among others.

******

URN