Mak council cautioned against interfering with administration

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Makerere University Convocation, a body that brings together staff and alumni of the institution has asked governing councils of both Makerere University and Makerere University Business School – MUBS to respect the independence of the University administration.

The council is the supreme policy formulation organ of the University and is expected to be independent of the institution in the execution of its oversight mandate.

But Dr Tanga Odoi, the chairman of Makerere University convocation says that some members of the University council have become project owners on campus and interfered with day-to-day operations of institutions. He advised university councils of both institutions to respect the university management and refrain from meddling into their business.

According to Odoi, any member who goes to the University Council seeking employment is a wrong choice. He was making reference to the recent squabbles at MUBS between the ousted Council Chairperson Prof. Venansius Baryamureeba and the school Principal Prof. Wasswa Balunywa.

Dr Tanga Odoi’s comments come after staff associations objected to the reappointment of Bruce Balaba Kabaasa, the former Appointments Board Chairperson and Ruhinda North County MP Thomas Tayebwa to the new University Council. The two were this time appointed as representatives of the public.

But the staffs accuse Kabaasa of usurping the powers of the Director Human Resources through irregular appointments of relatives of members of council and management to positions on the University establishment and misuse and illegal occupation of University houses.

It is reported that Kabaasa occupies two (2) University Houses where he runs his private NGO’s (University Forum of Governance) together with Deputy University Secretary Yusuf Kiranda whom he recruited recently as the Deputy University Secretary. They contend that he has occupied the house for instance at Edge Road for five years without paying any rent and that the utility bills for these houses are all borne by the University.

Tayebwa, a former chairperson of the Finance, Planning and Investment Committee – FPIC of Makerere Council is accused of using his authority to mortgage University property.

The Staffs petitioned the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga, last month, highlighting that the institution has continued to suffer from structural weaknesses arising largely from the conflicts between University Management and Council. They argued that such bickering compromises the performance of the university organs.

