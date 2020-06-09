Maj Gen Kasirye Gwanga is dead

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Kasirye Gwanga is dead. According to family and military sources, Gwanga breathed his last at Nakasero Hospital this morning where he was admitted a few weeks ago with a life threatening ailment.

Last month, The Uganda People’s Defence Forces has come out to deny reports that he had been arrested. Reports had indicated that Kasirye Gwanga was detained at Mbuya, when he returned guards who had been sent to him.

According to the UPDF Spokesman Brig Richard Karemire, the reports were speculative, as he Kasirye Gwanga is not under any form or arrest.

“Kasirye Gwanga has been admitted to the UPDF Senior Officers Diagnostic Centre based in Mbuya. Doctors are taking care of him and there is no reason to speculate on his current whereabouts. He is not under any form of arrest,”Brig Karemire said on twitter.

