Maj. Gen Geoffrey Tumusiime appointed new deputy IGP

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Maj. Gen Geoffrey Tumusiime Kasigazi is the new Deputy Inspector General of the Uganda Police Force.

The Deputy Press Secretary to the President, Farouk Kirunda broke the news of Tumusiime’s appointment by President Yoweri Museveni on his Twitter handle.

President @KagutaMuseveni has also appointed Maj. Gen Geoffrey Tumusiime Kasigazi as Deputy Inspector General of Police (IGP) replacing the late Maj Gen Paul Lokech.@PoliceUg pic.twitter.com/5ZpLSMgwut — Government of Uganda (@GovUganda) January 25, 2022

Tumusiime replaces the former Deputy IGP, Major General Peter Lokech who died last year.

The new deputy IGP is the former Defence Liaison Officer at the EAC headquarters in Arusha, Commander of Motorized Infantry Brigade and Acting Chief of Staff Land Forces.