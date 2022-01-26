Wednesday , January 26 2022
Maj. Gen Geoffrey Tumusiime appointed new deputy IGP

The Independent January 26, 2022 NEWS Leave a comment

Maj. Gen Geoffrey Tumusiime is the new deputy IGP. Courtesy photo

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Maj. Gen Geoffrey Tumusiime Kasigazi is the new Deputy Inspector General of the Uganda Police Force.

The Deputy Press Secretary to the President, Farouk Kirunda broke the news of Tumusiime’s appointment by President Yoweri Museveni on his Twitter handle.

 

Tumusiime replaces the former Deputy IGP, Major General Peter Lokech who died last year.

The new deputy IGP is the former Defence Liaison Officer at the EAC headquarters in Arusha, Commander of Motorized Infantry Brigade and Acting Chief of Staff Land Forces.

 

