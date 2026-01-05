Maduro to appear in New York court today

NEW YORK, the United States | TASS | Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro will appear before the US District Court for the Southern District of New York on Monday at noon local time (5:00 p.m. GMT), The New York Times reported.

According to the newspaper, the Venezuelan leader’s wife, Cilia Adela Flores de Maduro, is also scheduled to appear in the Manhattan court at that time. The charges are expected to be read during the hearing. Judge Alvin Hellerstein will preside over the case.

According to court documents, Maduro has been charged with conspiracy to commit narco-terrorism, conspiracy to import cocaine, and possession of weapons and explosive devices against the US.

On January 3, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto said that the US had attacked civilian and military targets in Caracas. He called Washington’s actions military aggression. A state of emergency has been declared in the country. US President Donald Trump confirmed that his country had launched large-scale strikes on Venezuela. According to him, Maduro and his wife were captured and taken out of the country.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the US act of armed aggression against Venezuela is deeply concerning and condemnable. Diplomats emphasized that, in the current situation, “it is important, first and foremost, to prevent further escalation and focus on finding a way out through dialogue.” The ministry strongly urged the US leadership to release Maduro and his wife.