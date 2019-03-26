Mabirizi takes Mirundi to court

City Lawyer, Male Mabirizi has dragged Tamale Mirundi, the Presidential Adviser on Media Affairs to court for alleged defamation.

In his suit before the High Court Civil Division alleges that Mirundi defamed him while appearing at 107.9 Pearl FM on Saturday March, 23rd, 2019.

Mabirizi contends that while on the show Mirundi claimed that he is occasionally used by Foreign Affairs Minister, Sam Kutesa who ‘ wants’ to take over the job of the Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga.

According to Mabirizi, it all started when he filed a suit seeking orders to quash the March, 12th, 2019 Parliament Resolution to issue promissory notes of Shillings 1.4 Trillion to FINASI/ROKO Company to facilitate the construction of the proposed International Specialized Hospital at Lubowa in Wakiso District.

In his suit, Mabirizi quotes Tamale Mirundi saying that the reason as to why Rebecca Kadaga is hospitalized is because she got some shocking news after the election of Buganda NRM Caucus Committee, which is under the patronage of Kutesa.

“We know who uses that child, he may be beaten several sticks he does not know. That child you…I saw them saying that he is a lawyer…this one who is not a lawyer who also went to the Supreme Court”, Mabirizi quotes Mirundi in his suit.

According to Mabirizi, the said program was also broadcast on Pearl FM’s You Tube Channel and had been listened to by 19,109 people by the time he filed the case.

He contends that the statements by Mirundi are substantially false, malicious and defamatory, which are meant to portray him as unreliable person.

He says the statements exposed him to ridicule, odium and contempt and lowered his reputation in the eyes of the right thinking members of society.

Mabirizi explains that he has never had any dealings, whether personal or otherwise with Sam Kutesa, arguing that there is no way he could be using him.

He says Mirundi’s statements have damaged his reputation among people who had earlier taken him to be a serious person fighting for truth and fairness because they now view him in bad light.

Mabirizi wants Mirundi to retract his statements using the same way they were broadcast and circulated.

He also wants an apology and costs of general damages. Court has summoned Mirundi to file his defense within fourteen days before the matter is allocated to a judge for hearing.

This is not the first time Mirundi is being sued for defamation.

In 2012, the then Ministry of Works Permanent Secretary, Charles Muganzi sued Mirundi for accusing for alleged theft and sinking a passenger ferry on Lake Victoria.

Mirundi opted for an out of court settlement and compensated Muganzi Shillings 150Million.

Muganzi also accused Mirundi of insinuating that he was among a small clique of thieves in government who should be content with their vast bounty that they had got.