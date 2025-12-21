Luzzi lauds Mayiga as Kasubi tombs restoration nears completion.

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala Central Member of Parliament aspirant Abraham Luzzi has commended the Katikkiro of Buganda, Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga, for steering the completion of the long and complex restoration of the Kasubi Tombs, one of Uganda’s most significant cultural heritage sites.

The Kasubi Tombs, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, were severely damaged by fire in 2010, triggering a protracted reconstruction process that stretched over more than a decade. The successful restoration is now widely viewed as a milestone in the preservation of Buganda’s cultural legacy and a testament to institutional resilience within the kingdom.

Luzzi attributed the project’s completion to Mayiga’s leadership and persistence, noting that the Katikkiro navigated funding constraints, technical challenges and prolonged delays to ensure the historic site was rebuilt in line with traditional architectural standards. He described the restoration as a symbol of cultural renewal and continuity for Buganda and the country at large.

Beyond the restoration, Luzzi used the occasion to call for a stronger and more coherent role for the Buganda Kingdom within Uganda’s broader political landscape. He emphasised the need for unity, cultural identity and constructive engagement with national institutions, arguing that traditional institutions remain central to social cohesion and governance.

Luzzi also raised the issue of language inclusion, urging greater recognition of Luganda within Ugandan public institutions. He argued that Luganda, spoken by more than 10 million people nationwide, should be considered among the principal languages used in official settings to enhance communication, inclusion and service delivery. He further suggested that parliamentary representation should more accurately reflect linguistic and cultural demographics.

He concluded by reaffirming his commitment to advancing cultural preservation, national unity and inclusive governance, positioning these priorities as central to his political agenda as he seeks to represent Kampala Central.