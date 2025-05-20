Luwero leaders want to face President Museveni over unfulfilled pledges

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Local government leaders in Luwero district have asked for a special audience with President Yoweri Museveni during his upcoming PDM tour of the region, citing a need to raise long-standing, unfulfilled government pledges.

Museveni is expected to tour districts in Greater Luwero beginning today, May 20, 2025, as part of an assessment of the Parish Development Model (PDM) programme. His itinerary includes visits to PDM beneficiaries, a public rally, and a leaders’ meeting involving officials from Luwero, Nakaseke, and Nakasongola districts.

However, LC 3 Chairpersons, Councillors, and the LC 5 Chairperson of Luwero—across political lines—argue that the tour will be of little benefit if they are not given a chance to directly engage the president on long-standing local development concerns.

Erastus Kibirango, the LC 5 Chairman of Luwero, emphasized the urgency of a one-on-one dialogue with Museveni to remind him about key promises made to the district, many of which have remained unfulfilled for decades. Kibirango expressed concern that a joint leaders’ meeting, involving Nakaseke and Nakasongola, may overshadow Luwero’s specific issues.

The list of issues they intend to present, include the completion of Luwero Hospital, construction of a storied district headquarters, provision of an additional road unit due to the district’s size, and tarmacking of key roads.

John Buwembo, LC 3 Chairperson of Luwero Town Council, voiced disappointment that Luwero town has not been elevated to municipality status 36 years after its creation. He pointed out that newer and smaller towns have since attained the status.

Osman Kassim, LC 3 Chairperson of Bombo Town Council, said Bombo once had municipality status before the NRM government stripped it, despite its historical significance and hosting the UPDF Land Forces Headquarters. He argued that elevating Luwero and Bombo to municipalities would attract more development funding and help close the lag in public services.

Other LC 3 Chairpersons, including Fredrick Kasasa of Nyimbwa sub-county, Richard Ssimbwa of Luwero, and Nuru Kijjambu of Kikyusa, raised additional concerns. They demanded the tarmacking of the road connecting Luwero to Kayunga and the upgrading of a section of the Kasana–Lugogo–Timuna road, particularly the stretch around Lugogo swamp.

They also called for the elevation of seven Health Centre IIs to Health Centre III status, pointing out that this has not been done since Katuugo HC II was upgraded six years ago. The leaders stressed that Museveni’s visit would be a wasted opportunity if local concerns were not given dedicated attention.

While addressing a rally at Kasana playground on Sunday, Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka announced a government commitment of sh6.3 billion for the completion of the district headquarters and another sh2.05 billion to establish a fruit factory in the 2025/26 financial year. He added that the government also plans to construct several roads and extend power lines as part of its pledge to the district.

Despite these announcements, many local leaders and residents remain skeptical and insist that Museveni must make firm commitments if he wants to regain support ahead of the 2026 general elections. In the 2021 general elections, Museveni garnered only 41,166 votes (27.94%) in Luwero, while Robert Kyagulanyi (NUP) polled 103,782 votes (70.45%).

