Luwero cries foul over state of roads, equipment shortage

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Road construction in Luwero District has been severely hampered by inadequate equipment, leaving residents grappling with impassable roads and rising concerns ahead of the rainy season. In 2015, the government donated road maintenance equipment to Luwero District as part of a broader plan to reduce reliance on costly private contractors.

The equipment—purchased using a loan from the Japanese government—included a grader, dump truck, and water bowser, and was shared among other districts as well. In addition to this, the government increased the annual road maintenance budget for districts to Shs1 billion in the 2023/2024 financial year. Despite the availability of funds, Luwero District failed to complete planned road works, leading to community frustration and uncompleted projects.

Erastus Kibirango, the LC5 Chairperson of Luwero District, confirmed that four key road projects were not implemented in the 2024/25 financial year due to a lack of sufficient road equipment. These projects—Nkondo–Buvuma–Ddegeya and Kalanamu, Nakafumu–Kakoni–Ngalonkalu–Kakabala, and Balita–Lwogi–Katuggo–Ndagga—have since been rolled over into the 2025/26 financial year.

Kibirango explained that the single road unit in the district is overstretched, serving both the district and 18 lower local governments. As a result, project timelines have been missed, travelers continue to be inconvenienced, and the backlog of uncompleted roads is growing.

The Chairperson has since appealed to the Ministry of Works and Transport for additional equipment, citing the expansive road network and population demands in Luwero. There are growing fears among residents that several roads may become impassable during the approaching rainy season due to delayed rehabilitation efforts.

In the 2024/25 financial year alone, over Shs200 million allocated for roadworks went unutilized. To avoid returning the funds to the consolidated fund, the district redirected the money toward fuel, allowances, and consumables in preparation for future roadwork.

This is not the first time Luwero has struggled to utilize its road maintenance funds. In the 2023/24 financial year, the district failed to spend Shs500 million, citing frequent equipment breakdowns and rainfall disruptions. Responding to the concerns, General Edward Katumba Wamala, the Minister for Works and Transport, acknowledged Luwero’s justified request for additional equipment.

However, he noted that priority is currently being given to new cities and municipalities that have never received any machinery. Katumba advised that if Luwero wants to temporarily borrow equipment, it must comply with specific conditions to access machinery from the Mechanical Engineering Training and Advisory Center (METRAC), which is located within the district.

Luwero District maintains an extensive road network of over 1,682 kilometers, which is shared across the district administration, urban councils, and sub-counties. With just one road unit in operation, district leaders say they remain overwhelmed by the workload and unable to meet residents’ expectations.

URN