Luweero NRM administrator suspended over alleged embezzlement of UGX 27M

Luweero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Luweero district National Resistance Movement Executive Committee has suspended the district party administrative secretary Shafik Ntege over alleged embezzlement of 27 million shillings meant to facilitate flag bearers in village youths committee elections.

The NRM district executive has also resolved to close the office until investigations are completed.

Ronald Ndawula, the Luweero district NRM chairperson explains that according to acknowledgement receipt obtained from the party secretariat, Ntege received 27,270,000 shillings on 16th August to facilitate 606 party flag bearers in village youths committee elections. The elections were held on 17th August.

Ndawula says that each flag-bearer was supposed to receive shillings 45,000 but up to now none has ever received the money neither did he notify the district executive committee on the whereabouts of the money.

Ndawula says that after failing to get answers from Ntege, they resolved to suspend him until investigations are completed in the matter.

Rogers Mulindwa, the spokesperson of NRM secretariat confirmed that NRM administrative secretary Shafik Ntege received the money to facilitate the village youths flag bearers and should be held accountable.

Mulindwa advised the NRM district executive committee to open up a case against Ntege at the police for investigations and later notify the secretariat over the matter.

On Saturday, the angry youths stormed district executive committee meeting at Luweero Diocese guest house and tasked the members to pay their money or else they boycott the parish youths council elections planned for next week.

Hassan Ndawula, the chairperson of Luweero Central zone says that they need the facilitation as approved by President Yoweri Museveni to enable them to mobilise for other upcoming elections.

Other youths accused NRM party leaders of corruption and selfishness.

When contacted, Ntege promised to call back saying that he was in a meeting. He however never called back.

This is not the first time NRM officials in Luweero embezzle funds meant for allowances of chairpersons and flag bearers.

In 2015, more than 100 National Resistance Movement (NRM) village chairpersons and supporters besieged the Luweero district party offices protesting against alleged embezzlement of their allowances.

They accused Zirobwe sub county NRM officials of forging their signatures and embezzled over 15 million shillings that was disbursed by NRM party to cater for their allowances in village meetings and mobilization.

URN