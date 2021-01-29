Lukwago cautions elected NUP councilors against ‘government traps’

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has cautioned newly-elected Lord Councilors from the National Unity Platform-NUP about tricks that would swerve them from their duties and asked them to stick to the struggle to serve Kampala and liberate Uganda.

The newly formed party won 41 of the 44 seats of directly elected and women councillors at City Hall. The three other positions were won by the Forum for Democratic Change, the party that also sponsored the Lord Mayor-Erias Lukwago.

On Thursday, Lukwago held a meeting with about 30 of the 41 NUP councillors, majority of whom are new entrants, and advised them to keep on track and overcome traps that may be set to dissuade them. He told them to always remember their goal and never to sell their souls.

“Whatever expectations you came with, you need to know those people are bringing are a temptation. I know how they are on a chessboard saying, who will get for us these councillors? They will bring a persuasive Minister who shall persuade you, but I plead with you that do not be swayed,” Lukwago said.

In 2017, a storm emerged at KCCA when the then Minister of Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs Beti Kamya announced a training she organized for 200 Kampala Lord and division councillors at the National Leadership Institute in Kyankwanzi for leadership training.

Lukwago, then the chairperson of the KCCA council convened a meeting in which councillors vetoed the program with only five out of the 34 councillors voting in its favour. Nevertheless, some councillors, majority from the five city divisions attended the training despite the council resolution.

Lukwago objected to the training arguing that it was inconsistent with the provisions of the KCCA Act, 2010. According to Lukwago, the training was intended to persuade councillors to agree to new taxes by KCCA which he had objected to. During the time, KCCA had said that allowances for councillors would be budgeted based on local revenue collections and not from the consolidated fund.

He has often argued that KCCA should be funded almost fully by the central government because the city generates over 60 per cent of Uganda’s local revenue collections. When he still chaired the council, a resolution was passed that three per cent of Uganda’s National budget should be allocated to KCCA.

On Thursday, Lukwago told councillors that they can fight for their rights but never should they sell out the course.

Before the press was asked out of the meeting, Lukwago told councillors to be focused saying that although they have attained the positions, the trophy is still ahead. He added that even though they submit to different political parties, their ultimate goal is to change the city to better and liberate this country.

Lukwago also shared copies of the KCCA strategic plan and briefed members about the KCCA goal and shared with them the drainage masterplan that they need to advocate for funding during the budget process, as well as the Market Ordinance which is yet to be cleared by the office of the Attorney General.

This is the first meeting, though not formally organized by KCCA, that Lukwago has held with the councillors from NUP. The councillors 41 in number shall constitute the majority of the 52 councillors at City Hall. The others are representatives of special interest groups and professional bodies, who are not elected by adult suffrage.

Some of the councillors who attended the meeting say it was a great opportunity to have a briefing from the Lord Mayor because he has been at City Hall longer than them. The councillor-elect for Gaba and Kansanga parishes Mosh Ssendi says they look forward to working with Lukwago even though they come from different parties.

Rose Kigozi Nalubwama, the Woman Lord Councilor elect for Lubaga South B says that it was worthwhile spending part of the afternoon with the Lord Mayor to receive key documents that harbour the vision and mission of the Authority. She also committed to co-operating with Lukwago to serve the people of Kampala.

********

URN