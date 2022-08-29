Lubigi wetland evictions leave taxi operators, passengers stranded

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The eviction of encroachers on Lubigi Wetland has left taxi operators stranded. Last week, the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) and the Ministry of Water and Environment embarked on an operation of restoring the Lubigi wetland.

Busega taxis were also affected leaving passengers to struggle to access taxis to Mityana and other areas. Some passengers have resorted to using Boda-Bodas that ferry them to Bulenga at Africa Petrol Station where the taxis are now parked.

The taxis that were plying the Northern Bypass to Bweyogerere, Mukono Jinja are now parked on the sides of the roads.

Apollo Karugyire, the Spokesperson of Busega Park says that passengers going to Mityana are forced to walk to Bulenga Taxi Park which is two kilometers away.

John Mbaziira who was coming from Masaka to take his son to Mityana says that he was forced to walk to Bulenga taxi park.

Ronald Lumu, a member of Busega Taxi Park management committee says that he is surprised by the actions of NEMA. He says that the taxi park was gazetted by Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA.

Over the years, Lubigi wetland, especially around Busega, Namungoona, and neighboring areas, has come under severe pressure from human encroachment.

******

URN