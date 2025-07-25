Low turnout, disputed results rock NRM LC5 and Mayoral primaries

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Resistance Movement (NRM) party’s primaries for LC5 chairpersons and mayors are still underway across Uganda with a mix of low voter turnout, chaotic incidents, heavy security presence, and rising calls for reruns in several areas.

In Wakiso District, the LC5 primaries have been marked by organized vote manipulation. Youth gangs, locally known as Egaali, reportedly affiliated with former district chairperson Ian Kyeyune, moved from one polling station to another, influencing the voting process.

Alice Nakubulya, a resident of Nabweru in Nansana Municipality, observed the group moving from one polling station to another, joining voter queues.

“These youths have been moving in groups from one village to another,” she said. Similar records where shared those who witnessed the voting in several villages including local journalists.

Reports added that at many voting stations Kyeyune’s opponents; Fred Mpanga, Bujasi Hussein, and Patrick Nakabale had no agents or any form of representation to contest the developments.

This left Kyeyune with overwhelming and uncontested victories in several locations. For instance, at Nabweru South Cell Three, he polled 185 votes, and at Nabweru South Cell One, he secured 250.

At Zimbena Gardens, the polling station for NRM members of Nabweru South Cell One and where Kyeyune cast his vote, the group (Egaali) became somewhat rowdy, prompting police to step in. Although they didn’t take any direct action, their presence alone was enough to restore order.

Following his declaration as the winner at the same station, Kyeyune addressed voters, pledging to tarmac roads in the area, although the same roads are already slated for upgrade under the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Road Project.

He pledged to build on his victory in the primaries by extending his campaign efforts to the rest of Wakiso in the lead-up to the general election.

Low Turnout, Disorganization in Kampala

Kampala registered a notably low voter turnout in the NRM Mayoral and LC5 primaries, with several polling stations in the Central Business District (CBD) recording fewer than 20 voters. Some locations, such as Bat Valley, Universal Village in Nakasero, UTC in the Old Taxi Park, and Owino Village, remained largely inactive throughout.

At Luwumu polling station, confusion broke out when the name of Tadius Musoke Nagenda, one of the contenders for the NRM Lord Mayor flag, could not be found in the party’s yellow book, despite the presence of his agents. Officials told them that Nagenda was only registered with the National Electoral Commission, not with the NRM register.

Vanessa Natukunda, the village chairperson of Nakasero 4 Zone, confirmed that Nagenda’s efforts to transfer his NRM registration from Mukono to Kampala had not gone through, effectively barring him from voting in the capital. At Universal Polling Station in Nakasero, voting began just before the official 12:00 PM start time.

LC1 Chairperson Joshua Kavuma explained that only 11 known voters had shown up, and since they were all familiar residents, there was no need to wait. All 11 cast their votes for Alex Asiimwe, the only candidate with a polling agent present. At Owino Village, NRM supporter Kato Ssekabembe noted that the low turnout contributed to a peaceful voting process.

He pointed out that, unlike previous mobilisations—characterised by loudspeakers and vehicle caravans—very little effort had been made this time, and most people remained focused on their businesses. By press time, Nagenda was unreachable to confirm whether he had voted. Other contenders for the Lord Mayor NRM flag include Yosam Mayambara, Muhammad Ssendagire, Mpima Bobi Paul, Mahad Kawesa, Godfrey Oburu, and Moses Kizito Nsubuga.

In Nakawa Division, voting proceeded without incident but still suffered from low participation. At Kalinabiri One and Two polling stations, voting concluded by 12:30 PM. Many voters who arrived later were turned away, having missed the window. Ivan Akandwanaho, the presiding official at Kalinabiri One, said fewer than 40 out of 602 registered voters participated.

At Kalinabiri Two, only six out of 687 turned up—an even lower figure than the seven who voted during the previous week’s exercise.The poor turnout was partly blamed on relocating the polling station from Kalinabiri Primary School to a nearby fuel depot, and on the election being scheduled on a working day when children were in school.

Stella Mutesi, a polling officer in Nakawa, expressed frustration at the lack of voter participation. She said she was prepared to assist voters but ended up serving only a handful. She urged candidates to mobilize more effectively in future elections.

Some agents, disheartened by their candidates securing zero votes, abandoned their campaign posters at the polling stations. Several were not local voters but had been hired to represent candidates.In Nakawa Division, four individuals are vying for the position of Division Mayor: Susan Zawedde, Adam Kibuuka, Felix Ephraim Okuye, and Ismael Kayihura Gumisiriza.

The race for directly elected councillors features Ezra Kagiira, Brian Arinaitwe, and Samuel Kisaame, while seven candidates are contesting for the NRM Lord Mayoral flag in Kampala.

Violence and Chaos in Luwero and Kabale

In Luwero Town Council, primaries at Kavule Zone were suspended following chaos triggered by the participation of students from Giants Secondary School. Locals protested their involvement, arguing they were either underage or not residents.

Although polling officials insisted the students were listed in the NRM register, clashes erupted. Police were called in to quell the violence, and polling officials were evacuated for safety.District NRM Registrar Osuman Lubega confirmed that the election was halted, but insisted that any person in the yellow book had the right to vote.

Elsewhere in Luwero, turnout was consistently low, with most polling stations recording under 20% participation. Voters blamed poor mobilization and apathy linked to past irregularities.In Kabale District, tensions ran high.

At Kibikuura polling station in Northern Division, supporters of incumbent LC5 chairperson Nelson Nshangabasheija demanded a fresh vote after accusing officials of conducting polling without a register. The registrar was later forced to read names aloud and restart the process.

At St. Maria Theresa polling station in Rushoroza, chaos broke out when Rev. Fr. Austin Christman reportedly barred supporters of rival candidates from accessing the station, and even chased away journalists. At St. Barnabas Secondary School playground in Katuna Town Council, polling was disrupted after secondary school students turned up to vote, sparking protests from the community.

Nakaseke: Apathy, Delays, and Disputed Names

In Nakaseke, tensions arose in Butalangu Town Council after unregistered voters were transported in to participate. NRM District Registrar Paul Tandeka intervened and ordered that only those listed in the yellow book be allowed to vote.

Polling began at 1:00 p.m. after the confusion was resolved. Despite this, the rest of the district experienced peaceful but low-key voting.The LC5 race in Nakaseke features incumbent Ignatius Koomu Kiwanuka, former Ngoma Town Council chairperson Wasswa Taddeo Ziritwawula, and Charles Mwebaze.

****

URN