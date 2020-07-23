Low funding affecting operations of Jinja hospital isolation unit

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Inadequate funding is hampering the smooth operation of the Covid19 isolation center at Jinja Regional Referral Hospital, according to management.

The Hospital Director, Dr. Florence Tugumisirize, says each patient has a feeding budget of Shillings 15,000 per day, which is inadequate to cater for their recommended diets.

She was speaking during the discharge of four recovered Covid19 patients on Wednesday.

According to Dr. Tugumisirize, the isolation center admits patients from diverse cultures with different staple foods, which are expensive for the hospital to purchase.

At least 77 patients have gone through the Covid-19 isolation center at Jinja Regional Referral Hospital. They include 70 Ugandans, four Eritreans, one Somali and two Kenyans.

Dr. Tugumisirize also revealed that the facility suffered drug shortage last week, which caused anxiety among patients.

A health worker, who spoke to URN on condition of anonymity so as to speak freely, said some patients rely on their relatives for support as the facility is incapacitated to fend for them.

“We receive pregnant women and some non-communicable disease patients who demand special drugs and diets which are catered for by their families,” she said.

